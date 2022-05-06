San Francisco: Meta-owned WhatsApp is now rolling out the ability to react to messages to people that use the most recent versions of WhatsApp for Android, iOS, Web and Desktop. According to WABetaInfo, the current version of message reactions brings six emojis -- Like, Love, Laugh, Surprised, Sad, and Thanks. Reactions are available for chats and groups and, when users tap and hold a message bubble, they can react to a message by choosing one emoji.

Users can see who reacted to any incoming and outgoing message by tapping the reaction icon: a reaction info section shows up that lists all people with the emoji they used to react to the message. Every time someone reacts to a user's messages, they receive a push notification, which is enabled by default but they can also disable notifications for reactions by opening your notification settings within WhatsApp.

The feature is finally rolling out to more people, but note that the feature will take up to seven days to reach everyone, the report said.A recent report said that WhatsApp is likely working on the ability to view status updates right within the chats list in a future update of the app. This feature is under development so it has not been rolled out to beta testers yet.

IANS

