New Delhi: German political and security advisor to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Jens Plotner on Monday expressed concern over the India-China border issue, adding that 'arms should not speak' and dialogue was the need of the hour. Plotner who is in India on an official visit met his counterpart NSA Ajit Doval and EAM Jaishankar on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here, Plotner said that China was a "powerful country playing its role in the global sea". "We think of China as a competitor in the economic field. The bigger the country, the bigger the responsibility. There are also areas where a partnership is needed because certain global issues like climate and biodiversity can only be solved together with China. This is the kind of sophisticated approach we have towards China".

"Of course, we see with concern the border tension with India. This is not an area where the 'arm should speak'.Dialogue is needed and I see this willingness on the Indian side," he said. Plotner noted that Germany considers India a "partner of values". "It's a democracy, we believe in the voice of people, rule of law, respect for human rights. We love working with India, and consider the cornerstone of our international relations," said Plotner.

Further commenting on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and India's role in solving it, Plotner said, "New Delhi's voice is heard very clearly in Moscow. (There are) global consequences of war Russia is waging. A permanent member of UNSC has violated the UN charter," he said, adding that countries like India are getting benefitted from the Russian oil price cap.

During his meeting with Doval, Plotner had an in-depth discussion on the situation in Afghanistan and other issues of mutual interest. External Affairs Minister Jaishankar also met Plotner and discussed cooperation on climate change, and green hydrogen. During the media briefing, the German Security Policy advisor to the German Chancellor said, "good to be back in Delhi, and have talks with EAM Jaishankar, NSA Doval. We have been in regular contact". It is pertinent to note that Plotner's visit comes in the run-up to the upcoming visit of the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to New Delhi this month.

"The visit is for a specific purpose because we have an upcoming visit of the German Chancellor. Preparing for it," he said. Plotner reiterated that there has been a remarkable intensification of bilateral relations between India and Germany and that economic relations are excellent and trade between the two is skyrocketing.