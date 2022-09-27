We discussed working together in plurilateral and multilateral formats: EAM S Jaishankar
Published on: 18 minutes ago |
Updated on: 16 seconds ago
Updated on: 16 seconds ago
We discussed working together in plurilateral and multilateral formats: EAM S Jaishankar
Published on: 18 minutes ago |
Updated on: 16 seconds ago
Updated on: 16 seconds ago
We discussed working together in plurilateral and multilateral formats: EAM S Jaishankar after talks with US counterpart Antony Blinken. He further said that we must counter radicalisation, extremism and fundamentalism. He said that India, US have strong interest in encouraging more resilient and reliable supply chains, there is a very deep concern among developing countries about how their energy needs are addressed. (PTI)
Loading...