India conveys to US objections over visit to PoK by American envoy
Published on: 55 minutes ago |
Updated on: 33 minutes ago
Updated on: 33 minutes ago
New Delhi: India has conveyed its objections to the US over the recent visit to Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir by the American Ambassador to Islamabad, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday. India also took objections to the US ambassador to Pakistan holding some meetings in PoK. "We have conveyed our objections to the visit," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing. (PTI)
