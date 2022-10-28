We announced 256 trains on Diwali & Chhath puja in Maharashtra: Central Railways
Mumbai: CPRO of Central railways Dr. Shivaji Surtar said, "We announced 256 trains on Diwali & Chhath puja from various stations of Central railways in Maharashtra to other parts of the country. To manage crowd platform ticket price increased to Rs 50 at CSMT, Dadar, Kalyan, and Panvel stations and to Rs 30 in Pune."
