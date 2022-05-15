New Delhi: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu visited the UAE on Sunday to offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India to the UAE leadership on the sad demise of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, former President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Vice President on landing in Abu Dhabi at noon went straight to Mushrif Palace and offered his condolences to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, newly-elected President of the UAE, the royal family and the entire leadership of the UAE.

He conveyed the condolences of President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reiterated that India and its people stand by the UAE at this difficult time. The VP fondly recalled that under the leadership of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, India-UAE ties prospered greatly to the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries and also that Sheikh Khalifa took exceptional care of the large Indian community in UAE, who held him in the high esteem.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar visited the UAE Embassy in New Delhi on May 14 to convey India's condolences. India has also observed a day of national mourning on 14 May. Vice President also conveyed his best wishes to Sheikh Mohamed on being elected as the third President of the UAE.

Vice President said that under his care and leadership, the two countries will continue to take forward their historic and comprehensive strategic relationship in new and diverse areas. He was accompanied by the Ambassador of India to the UAE, Secretary to the Vice President, Joint Secretary (Gulf) and other senior officials of the Government of India.

