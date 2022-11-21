New Delhi: President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar concluded his visit to Qatar from 20-21 November at the invitation of Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar.

"#FIFAWorldCup opening ceremony! Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar @VPSecretariat joins Amir of Qatar HH Sheikh@TamimBinHamad and other dignitaries in the inauguration of the @FIFAWorldCup Qatar 2022," tweeted Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. On the same day, Dhankhar met world leaders on the sidelines of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

"Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar meeting with world leaders on the sidelines of shoppingmode FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar today," tweeted the Vice President of India.

He met the President of Djibouti, Ismail Omar Guelleh; the President of Liberia, George Weah; the President of Senegal, Macky Sall; the Vice President of Ecuador, Alfredo Borrero and the Prime Minister of Lebanon, Najib Mikati. Dhankhar also met UN chief, Antonio Guterres, shoppingmode FIFA President Gianni Infantino and IOC President, Thomas Bach.

"In a conversation with the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and IOC President, Thomas Bach on the sidelines of FIFA World Cup 2022 inaugural in Qatar today," tweeted the Vice President of India.

On the last day of his visit, Dhankhar addressed the Indian community and exuded confidence that by 2050 India will be the second-largest global economy. "By 2050 we are surely going to be the second-largest global economy," Dhankhar said.

In his maiden address, Vice President said, "Our India, under the dynamic and visionary leadership of the honourable Prime Minister, is on the rise. Bharat is on the rise as never before and our rise is unstoppable." The Vice President added that the eight hundred thousand Indians living in Qatar have a lot to do with what India has achieved globally to date.