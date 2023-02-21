Moscow: Ahead of his country's invasion of Ukraine completing one year on February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin Tuesday delivered his state-of-the-nation address in which he justified the invasion and accused the Western countries of threatening Russia.

“It’s they who have started the war. And we are using force to end it,” Putin said before an audience of lawmakers, state officials and soldiers who fought in Ukraine. Putin railed against the West in his long-delayed address, a speech expected to shed light on how the Kremlin sees its bogged-down war in Ukraine and set the tone for the year ahead.

Participants gather to listen Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual state of the nation address in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday (AP Photo)

Putin has frequently justified his invasion of Ukraine by accusing Western countries of threatening Russia. They say nothing could be further from the truth and that Moscow's forces attacked Ukraine unprovoked. While the Constitution mandates that the president deliver the speech annually, Putin never gave one in 2022, as his troops rolled into Ukraine and suffered repeated setbacks. Now the address comes days before the war's first anniversary on Friday.

The West is aware that “it is impossible to defeat Russia on the battlefield,” so it launches “aggressive information attacks” against Russia by “misconstruing historical facts,” attacking Russian culture, religion and values, Putin said in the speech broadcast by all Russian state TV channels.

Before the speech, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian leader would focus on the “special military operation” in Ukraine, as Moscow calls it, and Russia’s economy and social issues. Many observers predicted it would also address Moscow’s fallout with the West — and Putin began with strong words for those countries.

A TV screen shows Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing the beginning of the military operation in February 2022, next to a cardboard cutout depicting a Russian soldier, at an exhibition dedicated to the participation of Russian army in the military action in Ukraine in the Artillery Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (AP Photo)

Underscoring the anticipation ahead of time, some state TV channels put out a countdown for the event starting Monday, and Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti on Tuesday morning said the address may be “historic.” The Kremlin this year has barred media from “unfriendly” countries, the list of which includes the U.S., the U.K. and those in the EU. Peskov said journalists from those nations will be able to cover the speech by watching the broadcast.

Political analyst Tatyana Stanovaya said the address was expected to be very hawkish, aimed at defiantly breaking off relations with the West. In the wake of U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to Kyiv on Monday, additional edits can be made to make it even harsher. Peskov told reporters that the speech's delay had to do with Putin's work schedule, but Russian media reports linked it to the multiple setbacks Russian forces have suffered on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The Russian president had postponed the state-of-the-nation address before: In 2017, the speech was rescheduled for early 2018. Last year the Kremlin has also cancelled two other big annual events Putin's press conference and a highly scripted phone-in marathon where people ask the president questions.(With AP inputs)

