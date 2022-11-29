Hyderabad: A person from Vietnam has been getting a great deal of attention for his one-of-a-kind house that is gilded both inside and out. A real estate Vietnamese businessman, Van Trung, after visiting many countries around the world has decided to settle down in his own country and build a special house for himself.

After talking to interior designers, he came up with various ideas with a real touristic appeal and finally decided to go for a gold theme. It nearly took three years to bring the Van Trung idea to materialise. He built a three-storeyed building and painted it inside and out with gold or at least gold-plated. The interior items and equipment are gold-plated as well. His house turned into a tourist attraction in a few days.

After noticing the interest generated by his unique house, the owner decided to charge an entry fee of around Rs 400 for a house tour. He also opened a cafe next to the house to meet the food needs of tourists. From gates to walls, from lights to cooking utensils, every item of the house is glittery gold. "I don't know if this is real or fake gold. But I am overwhelmed to see a house inlaid with so much gold," a tourist said.