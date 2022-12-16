San Francisco (US): A delegation from Uttar Pradesh led by state finance minister Suresh Khanna visited Stanford University. UP state finance minister Suresh Khanna was accompanied by the advisor to UP Chief Minister Awanish K Awasthi, former minister Sidharth Nath Singh, Additional Chief Secretary and CEO of 'Invest UP', Arvind Kumar. Earlier on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has provided a 'stable' government to the people and the state was also the 'best' in India in terms of the prevailing 'law-and-order situation'.

Speaking at a meeting hosted by the Consulate General of India in San Francisco, the minister said his government has introduced 25 sectors to ensure good governance and provide a single-window grievance cell. Khanna said Yogi Adityanath was elected Uttar Pradesh chief minister for a second time on the weight of his good governance in the first term. The UP Finance minister further informed that the state had implemented 25 new policies in 25 sectors for 'good governance' and resolving public issues through a 'single-window grievance cell'.

Uttar Pradesh delegation led by state finance minister Suresh Khanna visit Stanford University

"UP has a stable government and the best law and order situation in the country. Earlier, it was said that UP was weak when it came to ensuring the safety and security of citizens. However, things have improved significantly and the situation now is congenial for investments. Yogi Adityanath was elected chief minister for a second time because of his good governance," Khanna said.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh delegation to visit US for attracting investments under 'Invest UP'

"We have implemented new policies in 25 sectors, which will ensure good governance and resolve all issues through a single-window grievance cell. Uttar Pradesh has a congenial environment for investments," the minister added. Awanish Awasthi, the advisor to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, tweeted, "San Francisco meeting hosted by the Consul General of India -- great discussion on investment in all major infrastructure sectors."

Uttar Pradesh delegation led by state finance minister Suresh Khanna visit Stanford University

Earlier, the state delegation, led by Suresh Khanna, held a meeting with e-Kuber Ventures co-founder and managing director Ajay Srivastava. During the meeting, the two sides discussed investment opportunities in defence, drones and startups, read a post on the official Twitter handle on the UP Investors' Summit. The UP delegation also met the i-Create founder in New York. The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in New York to foster startup development in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)