Tupelo (US): The small aeroplane, believed to have been stolen, circling over Tupelo, Mississippi in the US, crash-landed on Saturday morning hours after its pilot threatened to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store. The pilot, according to reports, had stolen the nine-seater, double-engine Beechcraft King Air 90, from Tupelo Airport.

Police were interrogating the pilot but so far has given no information on the person's identity or motive. Earlier, the Tupelo Police Department said the Walmart and a nearby convenience store had been evacuated. The plane started circling at about 5 am and remained in the air for more than three hours.

The Tupelo Police Department made contact with the pilot directly. "Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given," the police wrote on Facebook. With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone was much larger than even Tupelo.

Law enforcement told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal shortly after 8 am that the plane had left the airspace around Tupelo and was flying near a Toyota manufacturing plant in nearby Blue Springs. State law enforcement and emergency managers closely tracked this dangerous situation. (With agency inputs)