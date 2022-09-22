US: Security Council must tell Russia to stop nuke threats
Published on: 2 hours ago |
Updated on: 46 minutes ago
Updated on: 46 minutes ago
US: Security Council must tell Russia to stop nuke threats
Published on: 2 hours ago |
Updated on: 46 minutes ago
Updated on: 46 minutes ago
United Nations: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is calling on every UN Security Council member to send a clear message that these reckless nuclear threats must stop immediately.
Blinken is addressing a council session Thursday about Russia's war in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier this week that his nuclear-armed country certainly use all means available to us if its territory is threatened and to defend the country and its people. (AP)
Loading...