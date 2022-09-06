Kathmandu: A top American diplomat on Tuesday said that the US is dedicated to working together with its partners throughout South Asia to address the climate change crisis. The US government's Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Elizabeth Horst said this during the first Climate Action Champions Network Conference here.

She arrived here on Tuesday on a brief visit to Nepal to attend the conference during which 100 young leaders from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka developed action plans to face the numerous challenges that climate change brings. "During her visit, Horst will focus on our partnership on climate change and attend the first ever Climate Action Champions Network Conference," US Embassy had said earlier in its Facebook page.

Addressing the conference, Horst spoke about the need for urgency and unity to fight the climate crisis. "Climate change hurts communities, and the United States is dedicated to working together with our partners throughout South Asia to address this critical crisis," Horst said. The Climate Action Champions Network aims to harness the potential of the youth in the region by bringing together 100 individuals from the countries of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, over 30 months to discuss and deliberate about creating a climate action vision for South Asia and the Indo-Pacific, according to website of the Conference. PTI