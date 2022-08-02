Taipei City: Shortly after a plane carrying US House of Representatives Speaker and Democratic Party leader Nancy Pelosi landed in Taipei city on Tuesday, she further poked an already riled-up China by saying the visit honoured "America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy." The visit comes amid significant opposition from China, who, in recent days, has repeatedly warned the US official from visiting the South East Asian island nation it claims to be its sovereign territory. China, meanwhile, vowed that it will conduct 'targeted military actions' in response to Pelosi's Taiwan visit, reported AFP.

"Our delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy. Our discussions with Taiwan leadership reaffirm our support for our partner & promote our shared interests, including advancing a free & open Indo-Pacific region," Pelosi tweeted shortly after her arrival in the country.

"America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy. Our visit is one of several Congressional delegations to Taiwan – and it in no way contradicts longstanding United States policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, U.S.-China Joint Communiques and the Six Assurances," she further added.

"The United States continues to oppose unilateral efforts to change the status quo" Pelosi also said. Meanwhile, Chinese fighter jets have crossed the Taiwan strait, news agency AFP said, quoting Chinese state media. The visit, notably, comes as the highest-level one by a United States official in the last 25 years. The US on Tuesday asked China not to overreact to the situation. It has also deployed multiple Navy warships to the East of Taiwan ahead of the visit.