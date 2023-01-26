Washington: A 23-year-old Indian-origin woman has died after being struck by a Seattle police patrol vehicle in South Lake Union in the United States, the Seattle police department said in a statement. The victim was shifted to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition after she was hit by the police patrol vehicle on Monday night. The King County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the woman as Jaahnavi Kandula, media reported in Seattle.

According to King County Medical Examiner's Office, the cause of death is multiple blunt force injuries. Jaanhavi Kandula was a native of the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. She was a student at the Northeastern University campus in South Lake Union and was on track to receive a master's degree in information systems this December, according to media reports.

The Seattle police department in a statement said that the officer driving the marked patrol SUV was travelling northbound on Dexter Avenue North when responding with Seattle Fire Department to a "priority one call." The female pedestrian was crossing from east to west in the crosswalk when the vehicle hit her, according to the statement.

Seattle Police responded to the collision involving a marked patrol vehicle and a pedestrian near the intersection of Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street in South Lake Union, as per the statement released by the Seattle Police department. The officers reached the accident site after 8 pm (local time) and located the 23-year-old female victim with life-threatening injuries.

Police performed CPR as they waited for the arrival of the Seattle Fire Department and later, the female victim was shifted to Harborview Medical Center, according to the statement. Seattle Police Department's Traffic collision investigation squad is carrying out a probe regarding the accident.