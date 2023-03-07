Washington (United States of America): Two United Airlines flights scheduled for departure from Boston Logan International Airport made contact with each other on Monday at around 8:30 am (local time), CNN reported citing Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). No injuries were reported.

The FAA has launched an investigation into the incident involving two United Airlines flights. According to CNN, FAA in the statement said, "As a tow tug was pushing it back from the gate at Boston Logan International Airport, the right wing of United Airlines Flight 515 struck the tail of United Airlines Flight 267 around 8:30 a.m. local time this morning."

"Both aircraft were Boeing 737s that were scheduled for departure," the statement added. The station said passengers on both flights were rebooked on other flights set for Monday afternoon. Passengers called the incident a little jarring, CNN reported citing its affiliate WHDH. A passenger Martin Neusch stressed that it was "just a pretty big shake."

Neusch further said, "While we were on the plane, it just clipped the wings, so the two wings clipped each other on the plane." Meanwhile, a passenger Nicholas Leone said, "I felt a sudden jolt and look to my right to see that the plane had crashed into the still plane," according to CNN.

Nicholas Leone further said that people were a little rattled after witnessing the fire trucks and police cars. He added, "Thankfully everyone was able to offboard quickly." As per the CNN report, the contact between two flights on Monday morning follows a string of five close-call incidents earlier this year, including the one that happened in Boston Logan last week. (ANI)

