1 dead in clashes at Argentina soccer match
Published on: 1 hours ago |
Updated on: 56 minutes ago
Argetina : One dead in clashes at Argentina football stadium. Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas to stop fans pushing into the crowded venue, just 5 days after 131 people died in a stampede prompted by Indonesian police firing tear gas inside a stadium. This has been claimed by officials.
