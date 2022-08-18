New Delhi: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday left for an official four-day visit to Iran during which he will assess the progress of the first phase of the Chabahar port. During his visit, the Union Minister Sonowal will be visiting the Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar in Iran and Jebel Ali Port in UAE.

With the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent restrictions all over the world, there were fewer visits from India to Iran and vice-versa. This Ministerial visit will strengthen ties and the maritime relationship between the two nations.

"This visit will also highlight the importance of Chabahar as a gateway for Indian trade with Europe, Russia and CIS countries. The Minister will take part in bilateral meetings with the Ministers of Road & Urban Development and Health & Medical Education of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran," a statement said released by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

During this visit, a Memorandum of Understanding concerning Mutual Recognition of Seafarer’s Certificates of Competency in Unlimited Voyages between the Government of India and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is also proposed to be signed.

During this crucial visit which is likely to give a fresh impetus to the India-Iran bilateral relations, Sonowal will also meet the Ambassadors of CIS countries based in Teheran. It is pertinent to note here that the development of Chabahar Port Project is a prestigious project of national importance.

Sonowal's visit to Iran comes a fortnight after India hosted an event on 'Chabahar Day' to promote 'Chabahar - Link to INSTC - Connecting Central Asian Markets'. At a time when Russia has been facing global isolation due to its invasion of Ukraine, this transport corridor is being viewed as a major transport route and offers the shortest connectivity route between Russia and India.