United Nations: The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution on solidarity with and support for Pakistan in the wake of the recent devastating floods that has so far killed at least 1,700 people and led to losses worth $40 billion. The resolution, adopted on Friday by consensus, urges the international community, in particular donor countries, international financial institutions and relevant international organisations, as well as the private sector and civil society, to extend full support and assistance to the Pakistani government in its efforts to mitigate the adverse impacts of the floods and to meet the medium- and long-term rehabilitation and reconstruction needs, reports Xinhua news agency. It calls on the international community to scale up its humanitarian assistance and rehabilitation of Pakistan, in order to repair and strengthen the country's prospects for achieving sustainable development, and encourages member states, the UN, and humanitarian organisations to continue to work together to address the different needs of affected populations, particularly the most vulnerable.

It emphasizes the need for the international community to maintain its focus beyond the present emergency relief, in order to sustain the political will to support the medium- and long-term rehabilitation, reconstruction and risk reduction efforts as well as the adaptation plan led by the Pakistani government at all levels. The resolution welcomes the proposed convening of a pledging conference for the long-term rehabilitation and reconstruction phases in the disaster-stricken areas, to be held at the earliest opportunity, and calls on all member states to participate at the highest level. Stressing the urgent need to enhance adaptive capacity, strengthen resilience and reduce vulnerability to climate change and extreme weather events, the resolution urges member states to continue to engage in adaptation planning processes and to enhance cooperation in disaster risk reduction. It recognises that enhanced access to international climate finance is important to support mitigation and adaptation efforts in developing countries, especially those that are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change. (IANS)