Hyderabad: “As we meet today at the mid-point between the 20th and 25th anniversaries, on the eve of International Women’s Day, it is obvious that we need a radical change of direction,” UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous said. She was speaking during a Council meeting to reaffirm the importance of a resolution on women, peace and security, adopted in October 2000, and to take stock of implementation since it turned 20 nearly three years ago.

On Oct 31, 2000, the Security Council adopted the landmark resolution 1325 on women and peace and security. The resolution reaffirms the important role of women in the prevention and resolution of conflicts, peace negotiations, peace-building, peacekeeping, humanitarian response and in post-conflict reconstruction and stresses the importance of their equal participation and full involvement in all efforts for the maintenance and promotion of peace and security.

No significant change- Despite several several historic firsts for gender equality occurred during the first two decades of the resolution, Bahous noted that there was no significant changes neither in the composition of peace tables, nor in the impunity enjoyed by those who commit atrocities against women and girls.

UN Women chief said the 20th anniversary was not a celebration, but a wake-up call. She listed out situations from across the globe including the regression of women’s and girls’ rights in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, sexual violence committed amid war in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, and online abuse of women opposing military rule in Myanmar.

As regards to Ukraine war, she said women and children comprise a staggering 90 per cent of the nearly eight million people forced to flee the conflict, and nearly 70 per cent of those displaced within the country.

Military spending increasing- Women peacebuilders hoped the COVID-19 pandemic would make countries to relook into military spending, as it established the value of caregivers and the importance of investing in health, education, food security and social protection. On the contrary, she said, "spending has continued to grow, passing the two-trillion-dollar mark, even without the significant military expenditure of the last months. Neither the pandemic nor supply-chain issues prevented another year of rising global arms sales.”

The way forward- The UN Women chief pitched two solutions on how change of direction could look like for the international community. “First, we cannot expect 2025 to be any different if the bulk of our interventions continue to be trainings, sensitization, guidance, capacity building, setting up networks, and holding one event after another to talk about women’s participation, rather than mandating it in every meeting and decision-making process in which we have authority,” she said.

Secondly, enabling access to resources to women's groups in conflict-stricken countries, she said adding that this should be done through the Women’s Peace and Humanitarian Fund, which was established in 2015 and has supported more than 900 organisations. “We urgently need better ways to support civil society and social movements in these countries. That means being much more intentional about funding or engaging with new groups, and especially with young women,” she said.