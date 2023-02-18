Washington: The UN Commission for Social Development has elected India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj as its chair for the 62nd session. Kamboj was elected chair by acclamation at the first meeting of the 62nd session of the UN Commission for Social Development at the UN headquarters in New York this week.

It also elected Jon Ivanovski from North Macedonia, Carla Mara Carlson from Dominican Republic and Thomas Lammar from Luxembourg as the Vice-Chairs of the 62nd session. Earlier, the Commission for Social Development on the final day of its 61st session, forwarded four draft resolutions to the UN Economic and Social Council for adoption.

Adopting by consensus among the draft resolutions included one focused on creating full employment and decent work for all to overcome inequalities and accelerate the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Commission during its last meeting of the 62nd session approved the text "Future organization and methods of work of the Commission for Social Development."

The UN Economic and Social Council would decide that the priority theme for the 62nd session of the Commission will be "Fostering social development and social justice through social policies to accelerate progress on the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and to achieve the overarching goal of poverty eradication".

Among other things, it would also decide that the Commission shall adopt a decision at its 62nd session to establish the priority theme for its 63rd session, in accordance with the provisions of the present resolution, according to the minutes of the meeting. The Commission in its draft resolution "Creating full and productive employment and decent work for all as a way of overcoming inequalities to accelerate the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development."

The Commission said the pandemic has raised the number of those living in poverty, widened inequalities, increased unemployment and has continue to impact people in vulnerable situations disproportionately. The draft resolution stressed the need to address challenges faced by those working in informal or vulnerable jobs by investing in creating more decent work opportunities. (PTI)