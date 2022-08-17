Dhaka (Bangladesh): UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said Wednesday that it remained unsafe for Rohingya refugees to return to their homes in Myanmar, nearly five years after a military crackdown there sparked an exodus to neighbouring Bangladesh.

"Unfortunately the current situation across the border means that the conditions are not right for returns," Bachelet told reporters in Dhaka, according to AFP. The statement comes a day after Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh implored the United Nations rights chief for protection after recent murders that have again left members of the stateless minority fearful for their safety.

Michelle Bachelet spent the day meeting with residents of the sprawling and squalid relief settlements housing nearly a million ethnic Rohingya who fled persecution in neighboring Myanmar.