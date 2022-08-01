UN chief warns humanity 'one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation'

United Nations (US): UN head Antonio Guterres warned Monday that humanity was "just one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation," with the world facing a threat "not seen since the height of the Cold War."
"We have been extraordinarily lucky so far. But luck is not a strategy. Nor is it a shield from geopolitical tensions boiling over into nuclear conflict," Guterres said at the start of a conference of countries belonging to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. (AFP)
