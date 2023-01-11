Hyderabad: A Ukrainian doctor has performed a miracle surgery by removing a live grenade lodged in a soldier's chest during a battle in the country's Bakhmut area. The surgeon Andrii Verba went ahead with the surgery even after knowing the grenade could detonate at any second.

"Not every injury to the heart is fatal! Military doctors performed an operation to remove an unexploded VOG grenade from the body of a serviceman. It was removed in the presence of two sappers who ensured the safety of medical personnel," Hanna Maliar, the Deputy Minister of Defence in Ukraine said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The minister said the operation was performed by one of the most experienced surgeons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Andrii Verba, without electrocoagulation, as the grenade could have detonated at any moment. "The operative intervention was successful, and the wounded serviceman was sent for further rehabilitation and recovery," the minister said.

As per reports, the grenade was fired from a grenade launcher attached to an assault rifle. The surgery was performed in the company of two other soldiers due to the threat of an explosion. Electrocoagulation is the process in surgery that uses heat to control bleeding and destroy abnormal tissue — could not be conducted because it might trigger the grenade.

The removal of the live grenade comes as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine and considers calling up another 500,000 troops. Russian troops are stepping up their assault on Soledar — a small salt mining town five miles northeast of Bakhmut — where the fighting has been particularly brutal, forcing Ukraine to send reinforcements to counter Russian assaults.

Meanwhile, netizens were in awe and all praises for the surgeon. "Praise God! He is truly an awesome God! Thank you Dear God for guiding the surgeon's hands," wrote one user. Another one commented: "May God protect this doctor and he may send more doctors like him.. God bless the people of Ukraine."

Another user wrote: "How amazing and such an act of courage by everyone there in such a predicament. Nerves of steel and a steady hand from all in that environment. Can't imagine what it must have felt like. Shows what can be done with little or no implements, just trust and faith in one another. Bravo! ❤️ My prayers are with you always."