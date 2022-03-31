Istanbul: The talks between Ukraine and Russia for a possible peace agreement will resume on Friday by video, according to the head of the Ukrainian delegation. David Arakhamia is a member of the Ukrainian delegation who also leads the governing party's group in parliament. The delegations met in-person on Tuesday in Istanbul, after two weeks of meeting by video, and the faint outlines of a possible peace agreement seemed to emerge.

The Ukrainian delegation offered a framework under with the country would declare itself neutral dropping its bid to join NATO, as Moscow has long demanded in return for security guarantees from a group of other nations. Russian diplomats responded positively to Ukraine's proposal.

(AP)