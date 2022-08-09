Kiev: The Ukrainian Parliament has unveiled a draft law to impose new sanctions on Russia. The bill, which was submitted by President Volodymyr Zelensky, envisages 10 new restrictive measures to be introduced against Russia for the next 10 years, reports Xinhua news agency. In particular, the draft law stipulates a ban on transferring funds from Ukraine to Russia-related individuals and legal entities.

Besides, it prohibits Russia-linked individuals from participating in the privatisation and lease of Ukrainian state property and purchasing land plots in Ukraine.The bill also proposes to ban Russian and Russia-linked ships and planes from entering Ukraine, among other measures. (IANS)