Kyiv: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Saturday that the U.K. will provide Challenger 2 tanks and other artillery systems to support Ukraine. Sunak's Downing Street office said in a statement that he made the pledge after speaking to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Saturday. It did not say when the tanks were to be delivered or how many.

British media has reported that four British Army Challenger 2 main battle tanks will be sent to eastern Europe immediately, with eight more to follow shortly after. They did not cite sources. (AP)