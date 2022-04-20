New Delhi: Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson is all set to begin his official visit to India on Wednesday with talks on the Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific and trade deals on the cards. This will be his maiden visit to India as PM of the United Kingdom and his first stop in India will be Ahmedabad. Investments announcements in key industries in both the UK and India will take place including jobs and growth at home, collaboration on health, science, and technology.

On April 22, the UK PM will fly to New New Delhi to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discuss India-UK's strategic defense, diplomatic and economic partnership. Johnson will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital and he will hold bilateral consultations with Modi on 22nd April, said the Ministry of External Affairs.

The duo's meeting assumes significance in the backdrop of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine as the international community has so far failed to convince Russia to adopt a cease-fire. According to British High Commission, Johnson will also use his India visit to drive progress in the ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations launched earlier this year. Johnson's last two visits were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UK PM will also meet India's MEA Dr. Jaishankar. ​India and the United Kingdom enjoy a long and historical relationship which was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the India-UK Virtual Summit in 2021. PM Modi and Johnson will review the implementation of Roadmap 2030 and set their vision for further intensifying cooperation across the full spectrum of bilateral ties. They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The primary focus of his meeting will be on strengthening bilateral ties against the backdrop of the ongoing India-UK Free Trade Agreement negotiations, according to sources. Both the PMs had earlier had a detailed telephonic conversation in March.

