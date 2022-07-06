London(UK): UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak landed the Boris Johnson-led British government in a crisis after he filed his resignation on Tuesday, along with Health Secretary Sajid Javid. Both the officials have registered their disappointment in the functioning of the current Johnson government in the UK in the resignation letters.

Hours after the resignation, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson named UK Cabinet chief of staff Steve Barclay as the new Health Secretary. Whereas, UK education secretary Nadhim Zahawi was named as the new finance minister.

Sunak, in his resignation letter, said he was "sad to be leaving the government", but has come to the conclusion that he "cannot continue like this". "The public rightly expects the government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning," Rishi Sunak said. Javid. on the other hand, said he had lost confidence in Boris Johnson's ability to govern following multiple scandals, saying he could "no longer continue in good conscience". The minister said that many lawmakers and the public had lost confidence in Johnson's ability to govern in the national interest.

In his resignation letter, which he also posted to Twitter, Javid told Johnson that "the values you represent reflect on your colleagues," and in light of recent scandals, the public had concluded that their party was neither "competent" nor "acting in the national interest."

The exit of the top minister comes as Johnson was apologizing for keeping the former Conservative party whip Chris Pincher in his post after sexual misconduct allegations were made against him. The British PM said he regrets giving Pincher a government role as Deputy Chief Whip following the revelation of a misconduct complaint against him.

"In hindsight, it was the wrong thing to do and I apologise to everyone who has been badly affected by it. I just want to make absolutely clear that there's no place in this government for anybody who is predatory or abuses their position of power," Johnson had said.

(With Agency Inputs)