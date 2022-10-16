Hyderabad: Being polite is a great personality trait and helps one live a more sociable life. However, how would you feel if your politeness is acknowledged and duly rewarded? A cafe in the United Kingdom is trying to brew its business around the answer to this question.

'Chaii Stop' in Lancashire's Preston recently announced that it will charge an impolite customer more than double as compared to someone who was polite and included 'Hello' and 'Please' while ordering.

The cafe, in a social media post, shared its menu which read, "Desi Chai" £5, "Desi Chai please" £3, "Hello, Desi Chai please" £1.90." The café owner, Usman Hussain (29) was quoted as saying in a report that he was moved by an American café with the 'politeness rule' and in March launched a special menu of tea, doughnut, street food, and dessert at his café with an aim to spread love, politeness and harmony in the society.

Hussain said that he did not see a problem with people being polite and according to him, one should always remember one's manners. He said he never had a problem with rude customers but wanted "happy vibes only" amongst the people. Hussain said his aim is to treat his customers like they are welcome guests in his home.

The café charges more than twice if a customer orders 'rudely'. Hussain said that if a customer is impolite, he points to the sign, and they immediately ask again more politely. A lot of people can be quite rude in the mornings while they're waking up but when they see the sign it makes them think, he said.

The staff of the café are really happy with the 'politeness rule' as the customers treat the staff more friendly, though people have mocked the unique rule of the café.