Peshawar(Pakistan): In yet another incident of a targeted killing of the minority community in Pakistan, two Sikh businessmen were shot dead on Sunday by unidentified gunmen in the country's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the restive province bordering Afghanistan. Saljeet Singh, 42, and Ranjeet Singh, 38, died on the spot after being attacked by two bike-borne assailants in the morning, reports said.

The two Sikhs were in the business of spices and had shops in the Bata Tal bazaar in Sarband, about 17 kms from Peshawar, reported news agency PTI. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the killing. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condemned the attack and directed the police to take immediate steps to arrest the culprits.

He said that the incident was a conspiracy to disrupt the inter-faith harmony in the province. The Chief Minister said that justice will be provided to the families of the deceased.

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh condemned the killing of two Sikhs and slammed the government in the neighbouring country for only paying lip service to the community. "Another killing of Sikhs in Pakistan. 2 shopkeepers, Ranjeet Singh & Saljeet Singh shot dead in Peshawar. This is highly condemnable. I've always said, @GovtofPakistan only does lip services for Sikhs without ensuring their security. Request @PMOIndia to take serious note," Singh tweeted.

About 15,000 Sikhs live in Peshawar, mostly in the Jogan Shah neighbourhood of the provincial capital Peshawar. Most of the members of the Sikh community in Peshawar are involved in business, while some also have pharmacies. In September last year, a well-known Sikh hakeem' (Unani medicine practitioner) was shot dead by unidentified gunmen inside his clinic in Peshawar.

In 2018, Charanjit Singh, a prominent Sikh community member, was killed by unknown men in Peshawar. Similarly, news channel anchor Ravinder Singh was killed in 2020 in the city. In 2016, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf National Assembly member Soren Singh was also killed in Peshawar. According to the 2017 census, Hindus constitute the largest religious minority in Pakistan. Christians make up the second largest religious minority. The Ahmadis, Sikhs and Parsis are also among the notable religious minorities in Pakistan.

Also read: One dead, several injured in Karachi blast