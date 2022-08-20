Peshawar: Two police officers were killed in an IED (improvised explosive device) blast near a police outpost in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the latest targeted attack on the country's security forces. On Friday, unknown assailants planted an IED near a police post in Dama Dola tehsil in Bajaur, which went off, killing two policemen on the spot, officials said. They were identified as Havaldar Syed Ahmed and Sepoy Inayatur Rahman.

A search operation has been launched to nab the culprits, police said. Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Mahmood Khan has condemned the attack and condoled the death of two policemen in the blast. He has sought a detailed report and said those responsible would be brought to justice. Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in the targeted attacks on security forces since the Taliban takeover of Kabul last year in August after the withdrawal of US forces.

Earlier this week, two policemen were gunned down, when they were on anti-polio vaccination duty in Tank district of the province. In July, four policemen were killed in separate attacks in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts after unidentified gunmen on motorcycles opened fire at them, according to the Dawn newspaper. Similarly, in June, a suicide bomber attacked a convoy of security forces in the North Waziristan tribal district, injuring at least 10 security personnel, the report added. (PTI)