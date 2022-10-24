Nairobi (Kenya): Two Indian techies who went missing in Kenya in mid-July, were killed by a special unit of state police, according to an aide of President William Ruto. Former Balaji Telefilms COO Zulfiqar Khan and another Indian national Mohamed Zaid Sami Kidwai went missing more than two months ago after leaving a popular club in an affluent residential neighbourhood in Nairobi.

Both Khan and Kidwai were in Kenya to join President William Ruto's election campaign Information and Communications Technology (ICT) team."Asante sana (Thank you very much) President Ruto for DISBANDING the DCI Elite unit. This was one unit that was literally used to Kidnap, assault, maim and Kill innocent people. They targeted those who supported the election of Ruto as President. Zaid was such one person," Ruto's aide Dennis Itumbi said in a Facebook post.

"Zaid and Ahmad were just good people who became my friends and in the process connected with some in our team," he added.Earlier, police officers said that the CCTV footage had been retrieved from the scene of the abduction in a bid to retrace the missing people. A section of local detectives was also detained to help with the probe.

The detained officers were ordered to hand over a file with their findings on the missing case to a new team of sleuths, the Kenyan media."Evidence shows them getting into the cab, minutes later, a vehicle, the ones used by the ROGUE DCI Unit blocked the cab. Zaid and Ahmed were dragged into the car. Their cab driver too," Itumbi said in the post.

Last week, the Indian government said it was in continuous touch with the Kenyan authorities and also keeping a close eye on the issue of two nationals missing in Kenya since mid-July.

In the latest Respond to the incident, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Monday said "We have been in regular touch with the Kenyan Government to locate the whereabouts of the two missing Indian nationals, Mr. Mohammad Zaid Sami Kidwai and Mr. Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan.



Our High Commissioner in Nairobi, Ms. Namgya Khampa, today called on President H.E. Mr. William Samoei Ruto to convey our deep concern and request the expediting of investigations into the matter. The High Commissioner of Kenya in New Delhi was also called into the Ministry on October 23 to convey our concerns in the matter.



Our High Commission in Kenya is in touch with the family members of the two Indians and assisting them. The case is under active investigation by the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) of Kenyan Police. We have noted that several people have been taken into custody in this connection including officials of the recently abolished Special Service Unit of the Kenyan Police.

The specific circumstances surrounding the abduction and subsequent lack of information is very disturbing. We expect that the case will be investigated thoroughly. The Ministry continues to monitor all developments related to this case.”

