New Delhi: Twitter Blue will be back on our iPhones "probably end of next week", Twitter chief Elon Musk said in a tweet on Sunday. The popular microblogging site temporarily suspended its $8 subscription service following complaints of fake accounts.

As soon as the paid verification feature rolled out last week, many fake accounts of famous personalities like former US President Donal Trump surfaced on the application. Some verified accounts even impersonated the gaming character 'Super Mario' and Lakers player LeBron James. Taking the matter into his hands Elon Musk tweeted that any account trying to impersonate someone else would be disabled unless they declare it's a parody account.

"To combat impersonation, we’ve added an “Official” label to some accounts," Twitter Support put out a tweet on Friday as a firefighting measure to tackle the crisis.