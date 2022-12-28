New Delhi: Turkey's provocative actions against Cyprus, as well as current regional and international issues of mutual interest, are some of the key agenda of discussion as External Affairs minister S Jaishankar will be on a visit to Cyprus on Thursday.

This is the first-ever visit by an Indian foreign minister to Cyprus in more than a decade. According to the Foreign Ministry of Cyprus, EAM Jaishankar will have a tete-a-tete meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ioannis Kasoulides, followed by extended consultations in the form of a working lunch with the participation of official delegations from the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs. The two Ministers will also make statements to the press.

The focus of the discussions between the two ministers will be, inter alia the bilateral relations and the prospect of further deepening the cooperation between Cyprus and India in a wide range of sectors, the economic cooperation of the two countries, EU-India relations, the prospect of India's participation in a regional mechanism with countries of the region, Turkey's provocative actions against Cyprus, as well as current regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The two ministers will sign a Memorandum of Understanding on defense and military cooperation, as well as the document for the inclusion of Cyprus in the Global Solar Energy Alliance.

The Minister of Interior, Nikos Nouris will also sign with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India a Declaration of Intent to start negotiations and reach an Agreement regarding immigration and mobility. On December 30, the two Ministers will address the Cyprus-India business forum that will take place in Limassol in the presence of representatives of the Cyprus and India business sectors.

During his presence in Cyprus, India's foreign minister D.r Jaishankar will be received by the President of the House of Representatives, Annita Demetriou.