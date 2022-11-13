Istanbul: Turkish media on Sunday reported that an explosion on Istanbul's popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue has injured 11 people.

Footage showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene. The cause of the explosion was not clear. Social media users said shops were shuttered and the avenue closed down. Istanbul governor says in a tweet there are dead and injured following explosion in the city center.

A video posted online showed flames erupting and a loud bang, as pedestrians turned and ran away. Other footage showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene. Social media users said shops were shuttered and the avenue closed down. Broadcaster CNN Turk said 11 people were injured. The avenue is a crowded thoroughfare popular with tourists and locals, lined by shops and restaurants. The explosion Turkey was hit by a string of deadly bombings between 2015 and 2017 by the Islamic State group and outlawed Kurdish groups. (AP)

