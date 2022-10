London: After six weeks in power, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned after her controversial tax-cutting budget that rocked financial markets and led to a revolt within her own Conservative Party.

Truss in a statement outside Downing Street said, “We set out a vision for a low-tax, high-growth economy that would take advantage of Brexit. I recognize though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to announce that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.”

Her resignation follows a meeting with Graham Brady, the Conservative politician that is in charge of leadership votes and reshuffles. Brady chairs the 1922 Committee — the group of Conservative MPs without ministerial positions who can submit letters of no confidence in the prime minister.

During the hour the meeting lasted, the number of MPs publicly called Truss to step down reached 17. More than 100 MPs wrote letters to Brady expressing no confidence in the prime minister.

Truss said outside Downing Street that she and Brady had agreed the party would complete a leadership election within the next week.

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss was hanging on to power by a thread on Thursday after a senior minister quit her government with a barrage of criticism and a vote in the House of Commons descended into chaos and acrimony. A botched economic plan unveiled by the government last month triggered financial turmoil and a political crisis that has seen the replacement of Truss' Treasury chief, multiple policy U-turns, and a breakdown of discipline in the governing Conservative Party.

Though many Conservatives say Truss must resign - but she has remained defiant till Thursday evening, saying that she is a fighter and not a quitter. Conservative lawmaker Simon Hoare had earlier said the government was in disarray. Nobody has a route plan. It's all sort of hand-to-hand fighting on a day-to-day basis, he told the BBC on Thursday. He said Truss had about 12 hours to turn the situation around.

Newspapers that usually support the Conservatives were vitriolic. An editorial in the Daily Mail was headlined: The wheels have come off the Tory clown car. International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, sent onto the airwaves Thursday morning to defend the government, insisted the administration was providing stability. But she was unable to guarantee Truss would lead the party into the next election.

There was a major blow when Home Secretary Suella Braverman resigned Wednesday after breaching rules by sending an official document from her personal email account. She used her resignation letter to lambaste Truss, saying she had concerns about the direction of this government. The business of government relies upon people accepting responsibility for their mistakes, she said in a thinly veiled dig at Truss.

Braverman was replaced as home secretary, the minister responsible for immigration and law and order, by former Cabinet minister Grant Shapps. He's a high-profile supporter of Rishi Sunak, the former Treasury chief defeated by Truss in the final round of the Conservative leadership race. Truss faced more turmoil in Parliament Wednesday evening on a vote over fracking for shale gas - a practice that Truss wants to resume despite opposition from many Conservatives.

With a large Conservative majority in Parliament, an opposition call for a fracking ban was easily defeated, but some lawmakers were furious that Conservative Party whips said the vote would be treated as a confidence motion, meaning the government would fall if the motion passed. There were angry scenes in the House of Commons, with party whips accused of using heavy-handed tactics to gain votes.

Labour lawmaker Chris Bryant said he saw members being physically manhandled ... and bullied. Conservative officials denied there had been manhandling. Rumors swirled that Conservative Chief Whip Wendy Morton, who is responsible for party discipline, and her deputy had resigned. Hours later, Truss' office said both remained in their jobs.

The dramatic developments came days after Truss fired her Treasury chief, Kwasi Kwarteng, on Friday after the economic package the pair unveiled Sept. 23 spooked financial markets and triggered an economic and political crisis. The plan's 45 billion pounds ($50 billion) in unfunded tax cuts sparked turmoil on financial markets, hammering the value of the pound and increasing the cost of U.K. government borrowing.

The Bank of England was forced to intervene to prevent the crisis from spreading to the wider economy and putting pension funds at risk. On Monday Kwarteng's replacement, Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt, scrapped almost all of Truss' tax cuts, along with her flagship energy policy and her promise of no public spending cuts. He said the government will need to save billions of pounds and there are many difficult decisions to be made before he sets out a medium-term fiscal plan on Oct. 31.

Speaking to lawmakers for the first time since the U-turn, Truss apologized Wednesday and admitted she had made mistakes during her six weeks in office, but insisted that by changing course she had taken responsibility and made the right decisions in the interest of the country's economic stability. Opposition lawmakers shouted Resign! as she spoke in the House of Commons. But she insisted: I am a fighter and not a quitter."

A national election does not have to be held until 2024, and under Conservative Party rules, Truss technically was safe from a leadership challenge for a year but a revolt within the party led to the resignation of Truss. (AP)