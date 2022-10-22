Washington : US right-wing figure Steve Bannon has been sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress. Federal district court Judge Carl Nichols on Friday also ruled that Bannon, onetime chief strategist for former US President Donald Trump, would have to pay a fine of $6,500.

Nichols said that Bannon, 68, "has expressed no remorse for his actions" but agreed to stay the ruling while he appeals his guilty verdict.Bannon was indicted last year for defying a subpoena from the House select panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

Bannon previously argued that he should not go to jail "for relying on the advice of his lawyers".He was chief executive of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and served as senior counselor to Trump at the White House before being fired in August 2017. (IANS)