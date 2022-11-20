New Delhi: Twitter chief Elon Musk said on Sunday that former US President Donald Trump's Twitter account would be restored. This followed after Musk ran a Twitter poll in which 51.8 percent of the participants voted in favour of the move. "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei," Musk tweeted on Sunday.

Trump was permanently banned from Twitter in 2021 when the Capitol Hill riots took place “due to the risk of further incitement of violence". Earlier this week, he announced that he would be running for the top post again in the 2024 elections.

Meanwhile, #RIPTwitter remained one of the top trends on Friday on the popular microblogging platform, which has been embroiled in controversies ever since Musk announced a $44 billion deal to acquire the firm, then backed off, and then stepped forward and completed the acquisition. The billionaire has been massively criticised in the last few weeks for the decisions he has taken for Twitter, including those related to the layoffs and Blue Tick verification.