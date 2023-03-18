New Delhi: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan is set to appear before the Lahore High Court for a hearing in the Toshakhana case. The court granted him interim protection from arrest for a week, and he is expected to return to Lahore after the court appearance.

To ensure peace and order during Khan's visit to the Judiciary Complex in Islamabad, heavy security measures have been put in place, and the area has been cordoned off. Last month, when Khan visited the courthouse, his supporters broke security protocols and vandalized the structure, disrupting the courtroom's decorum.

However, chaos ensued on Friday when Khan's supporters were called upon to prevent the Islamabad police from entering Zaman Park to arrest him in accordance with the court's instructions. The police force faced resistance and over 60 officers from Islamabad and Punjab were injured, along with several PTI workers.

Despite this, Khan shared a video on his Twitter account on Friday that showed a passionate cry for freedom by his supporters, who were dancing and pouring water on their heads to dilute the effects of tear gas. Khan described it as "a nation waking up finally and demanding freedom." Khan wrote that this he was going to carry this image for the rest of his life.

In recent weeks, a sessions court in Islamabad issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khan in the Toshakhana case and for threatening a female judge belonging to a court in the federal capital. In response, Khan tweeted and asked the government lawyer to register six more cases against him so that he could complete his first non-cricketing century.

Additional Session Judge Zafar Iqbal will preside over the Toshakhana case hearing, and he has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the former prime minister after he frequently skipped court dates, citing "security threats" from his attorney. On Friday the Pakistan government shifted the Toshakhana case hearing venue from the additional sessions court to a comparatively safer Judicial Complex over security concerns of Imran Khan

The Toshakhana case relates to allegations that the former Prime Minister received luxury cars as gifts from foreign countries, which were then kept in the national treasury. The case has been ongoing since 2018, and Khan has been summoned to appear in court several times.