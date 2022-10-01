Tibetan youth protest outside Chinese Embassy in Delhi
New Delhi : Tibetan youth protest outside Chinese Embassy, demand Tibet's freedom here in Delhi on Saturday. We demand that Tibet be freed & GoI supports us with this demand. China needs to be stopped. Mass collection of DNA, killings must be halted. A protestor alleged during protest. Although Delhi Police tried to stop him.
