Beijing: As many as 25 people were injured after a passenger plane veered off the runway during take-off and caught fire at an airport in southwest China's Chongqing on Thursday, local media reported. The passenger plane operated by Tibet Airlines was carrying 113 passengers and nine crew members were on board, Xinhua reported citing airport sources as saying.

All passengers aboard the plane were evacuated and the injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment. The cause of the incident remains unknown. "According to reports, at about 8:00 on May 12, a Tibet Airlines flight deviates from the runway and caught fire when it took off at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport," a Twitter user 'BST 2022 @baoshitie1' wrote.

Video footage posted by CCTV showed flames and billowing black smoke from the fuselage of the Tibet Airlines plane on the tarmac at Chongqing Jiangbei international airport, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

People could be seen running from the plane after escaping via an evacuation slide at the rear door. CCTV said the fire had been extinguished and the runway closed.

