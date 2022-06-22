New Delhi: India's Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN R.Ravindra on Wednesday said that the Ukraine conflict is having a destabilizing effect with broader regional and global implications. He further added that the increasing fuel prices and shortage of food grains and fertilizers are having a disproportionate impact, in particular on developing countries.

Speaking at the UNSC meeting on Ukraine's Incitement to violence leading to atrocity crimes, the Indian envoy pointed out that incitement to violence is the antithesis of peace, tolerance and harmony. India has always believed that a society based on principles of democracy and pluralism provides an enabling environment for diverse communities to live together. He pointed out that the Ukraine conflict has impacted not just Europe, but the whole world.

The conflict is having a destabilizing effect with broader regional and global implications, he said. "The increasing fuel prices and shortage of food grains and fertilizers are having a disproportionate impact, in particular on developing countries", said the ambassador at the UNSC. He emphasised the need for the world to adequately appreciate the importance of equity, affordability and accessibility when it comes to food grains.

He said that open markets must not become an argument to perpetuate inequity and promote discrimination while reiterating India's commitment to work constructively in mitigating the adverse impact of the conflict on food security. "India has been providing financial assistance as well as supplying food grains to neighbouring countries which are facing the consequences of the Ukraine conflict", added ambassador Ravindra.

He noted that the legitimate exercise of the right to freedom of opinion and expression under a Constitutional framework plays an important and positive role in strengthening democracy, promoting pluralism and combating intolerance.

Underlining that there can also be no doubt that terrorism is the antithesis of all religions and cultures, the Indian envoy added, "We need to collectively combat both radicalization and terrorism. The United Nations has the responsibility to ensure that countering hate speech and discrimination should not be limited to a select few religions and communities, but should encompass all those affected."

He further reiterated India's stand that it continues to remain deeply concerned about the worsening situation in Ukraine and reiterates its call for an immediate cessation of violence and an end to hostilities. "We support all diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, especially talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. As we have said earlier, we endorse the call by Secretary-General for an independent investigation into atrocities in Ukraine", stated ambassador R.Ravindra. He reaffirmed that the contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and the territorial integrity of states.