London : The new Monarch of the UK Charles III paid tribute to his "darling mama" and called her an inspiration in his first address to the nation as king and vowed 'lifelong service' to the people.

"...To my darling mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late papa, I want simply to say this- Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years.." King said. "May 'flights of angels sing thee to thy rest'," he added.

King Charles III in his pre-recorded speech addressed the mourning nation for the first time as the king after the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

"I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty the Queen -- my beloved Mother -- was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example.

"Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today," King Charles III said. Recalling Queen Elizabeth's commitment, which she made in 1947, King Charles III said that it defined her whole life.

"Alongside the personal grief that all my family are feeling, we also share with so many of you in the United Kingdom, in all the countries where The Queen was Head of State, in the Commonwealth and across the world, a deep sense of gratitude for the more than 70 years in which my Mother, as Queen, served the people of so many nations," he said.

"In 1947, on her 21st birthday, she pledged in a broadcast from Cape Town to the Commonwealth to devote her life, whether short or long, to the service of her people," he added. "That was more than a promise: it was a profound personal commitment which defined her whole life. She made sacrifices for duty. Her dedication and devotion as sovereign never wavered, through times of change and progress, through times of joy and celebration, and through times of sadness and loss."

"In her life of service, we saw that abiding love of tradition, together with that fearless embrace of progress, which makes us great as nations. The affection, admiration and respect she inspired became the hallmark of her reign. And, as every member of my family can testify, she combined these qualities with warmth, humour and an unerring ability always to see the best in people."

"I pay tribute to my mother's memory and I honour her life of service. I know that her death brings great sadness to so many of you and I share that sense of loss, beyond measure, with you all," King said.

The king pledges to uphold her values and said that he will endeavour to serve the people with loyalty, respect and love. "As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation," King said.

"Wherever you may live in the United Kingdom or in the realms and territories across the world and whatever may be your background and beliefs I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life," he added.

He concluded with thanks to the nation on behalf of the family for support and condolences on the demise of the Queen. "In a little over a week's time, we will come together as a nation, as a Commonwealth and indeed a global community, to lay my beloved mother to rest." "In our sorrow, let us remember and draw strength from the light of her example. On behalf of all my family, I can only offer the most sincere and heartfelt thanks for your condolences and support. They mean more to me than I can ever possibly express," King said.

King Charles III received a warm reception when he arrived at Buckingham Palace. The King was offered bouquets of flowers and even a kiss on the cheek as he shook hands with those who had gathered to see him arrive. People have been leaving flowers and tributes outside palaces and churches as the UK marks the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The King's plane landed at RAF Northolt in west London just after 13:30 BST, reported UK-based media. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle on Thursday afternoon at the age of 96. King Charles III acceded to the throne immediately following the death of Elizabeth II on Thursday. He described losing his mother as "a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family".

During this period of mourning, he said he and his family would be "comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held". He has been preparing to be King for his entire life and has chosen to use his Christian name for his title as monarch, just like his late beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The formal process of proclaiming him King will be carried out by the Accession Council - a group made up of Privy Counsellors, Great Officers of State, the Lord Mayor of London, Realm High Commissioners and senior civil servants. (ANI)