Texas (US): A high school student was killed and four others were injured when a person opened fire over the weekend at a hookah lounge in Austin, Texas, authorities said on Monday.

Brayden Bolyard, 17, died at the scene of the shooting at the lounge on Saturday night, Austin police said in a news release. Police said that the four other people who were shot were taken to hospitals. Police said in the news release that they have identified a person of interest in the shooting and that the shooter had prior history with one of the victims.

Also read: 10 people wounded in Florida mass shooting

The suspect left the scene after the shooting, the police said. The school district in Jarrell, which is about 40 miles north of Austin, said in a statement on Monday, that the district was profoundly saddened by the loss of one of their students. He was a gifted student and athlete who made a lasting impression on our district, the Jarrell Independent School District said in the statement.

The district said that counselors would be providing support to students and staff. The district further informed that another student from the district was still hospitalized. With this, the US has once again come under the scanner for its gun law. The right to keep and bear arms in the United States is protected by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. (AP)

Also read: Peshawar mosque blast: 61 killed, over 150 injured; TTP claims responsibility