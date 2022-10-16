Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday rejected US President Joe Biden's remarks on the safety of the country's nuclear weapons as factually incorrect and misleading as Islamabad summoned America's Ambassador here to lodge an official demarche. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also said that he is "surprised" by the remarks of President Biden on Pakistan's nuclear weapons.

Addressing a Democratic Party congressional campaign committee reception on Thursday in Washington, Biden said that Pakistan is one of the most dangerous nations in the world as it has nuclear weapons without cohesion. He made the remarks in the context of the changing geopolitical situation globally. Reacting to President Biden's remarks, Prime Minister Sharif rejected the statement as factually incorrect and misleading. Over the past decades, Pakistan has proven to be a most responsible nuclear state, wherein its nuclear programme is managed through a technically sound and foolproof command and control system," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) quoting him as saying.

Pakistan has also consistently demonstrated responsible stewardship of its nuclear-weapons capability, marked by a very strong commitment to global standards, including those of IAEA on non-proliferation, safety, and security, the prime minister said. In an apparent reference to India, Sharif said the real threat to international peace and security is posed by ultra-nationalism, violation of human rights in regions that are struggling against illegal occupation, violation of global norms by some states, repeated nuclear security incidents and arms race among leading nuclear weapon states and introduction of new security constructs that disturb regional balance.

Sharif said Pakistan and the US have a long history of friendly and mutually beneficial relationship. At a time, when the world is confronted by huge global challenges, it is critically important that genuine and durable efforts are made to recognise the real potential of Pakistan-US relationship, while avoiding unnecessary comments, he said, adding that it is our sincere desire to cooperate with the US to promote regional peace and security.

The Foreign Office in a statement said that Acting Foreign Secretary Jauhar Saleem called in US Ambassador Donald Blome and conveyed Pakistan's disappointment and concern on the "unwarranted remarks, which were not based on ground reality or facts". "Pakistan made clear that it was a responsible nuclear state and its impeccable stewardship of the nuclear programme and adherence to global standards and international best practices was well acknowledged, including by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)," it said.

"The real threat to international peace and security was posed by violation of global norms by some states, repeated nuclear security incidents without any accountability, and arms race between leading nuclear weapon states and introduction of new security constructs that disturb regional balance," it said. The Foreign Office said it was essential to maintain the positive trajectory of Pakistan-US relations and the close cooperation between the two sides to build regional and global peace.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Bilawal at a press conference here said that Pakistan was following the global standards. As far as the safety and security of Pakistan's nuclear assets are concerned, we meet all, each and every international standard in accordance with the IAEA, he said. Bilawal said he discussed the issue of Biden's statement with Prime Minister Sharif.

The foreign minister, who visited the US last month and held several high-level meetings, expressed surprise at Biden's statement, which he said, could be due to lack of communication between the two sides due to strain in the ties in the near past. I am surprised by the remarks of President Biden. I believe this is exactly the sort of misunderstanding that is created when there is a lack of engagement," Bilawal said. He said Pakistan has embarked on a journey of engagement and just marked the 75th anniversary of bilateral engagements with the US. "If this was such a concern, I imagine it would've been raised in that meeting with me," he said. Bilawal also said questions should be raised about the security of Indian nukes, which accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan on March 9 this year.

Biden's remarks came amidst an apparent warmth in ties as the US and Pakistan have held several high level exchanges since the new government led by Sharif took over in April after the ouster of Imran Khan. A formerly warm relationship between the US and Pakistan frayed due to Pakistan's support for the Taliban in Afghanistan and the presence of large numbers of Jihadi militants on its soil. Americans have been particularly upset with Pakistan since 2011, after al Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden was found and killed there.

After a hiatus of a few years, Pakistan and the US have started to re-engage. Over the past few weeks, Bilawal met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa met with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Meanwhile, former prime minister Khan, who blamed the US for his ouster, wasted no time in blasting Washington and also holding the Shehbaz Sharif government responsible for Biden's controversial statement.

I have 2 Qs on this: 1. On what info has @POTUS reached this unwarranted conclusion on our nuclear capability when, having been PM, I know we have one of the most secure nuclear command & control systems? 2. Unlike the US which has been involved in wars across the world, when has Pakistan shown aggression esp post-nuclearisation?, he tweeted.

Equally imp, this Biden statement shows total failure of the Imported govt's foreign policy & its claims of reset of relations with US'? Is this the reset'? This govt has broken all records for incompetence, he added. He said the new government would not only destroy the economy but also compromise the security of the country. (PTI)