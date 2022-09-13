Los Angeles (US) : Tuesday morning started on a great note for 'Succession' fans as Matthew Macfadyen bagged the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the 74th annual Television Academy Awards.

At the 2022 awards, Macfadyen beat out Nicholas Braun (Succession), Billy Crudup (The Morning Show), Kieran Culkin (Succession), Park Hae-soo (Squid Game), John Turturro (Severance), Christopher Walken (Severance), and Oh Young-soo (Squid Game).

The British actor had previously been nominated in the same category back in 2020 for playing Shiv Roy's (Sarah Snook) husband Tom Wambsgans on the hit HBO series, Succession. As per Variety, 'Succession' picked up 25 nods, including the best drama series.

In total, the show received 14 Emmy nominations in the acting categories. The show was nominated for five Emmys in its first season and a whopping 18 in its second. This season, HBO submitted 38 entries for the series. Succession captured the best drama trophy and eight other awards when it last vied for Emmys, in 2020.

Meanwhile, the fourth season of 'Succession' is in the works. The writing of the fourth season of the popular show 'Succession' is almost finished.

The update was shared by creator Jesse Armstrong at the Virgin Media BAFTA TV awards in London in May 2022."We're almost done with the writing for season 4, here in London, with the American writers coming over. They're a really great group of people to talk about the nuances of character and the world and what we're doing on the show," Armstrong had said. (ANI)