Paris: French workers angry over proposed changes to pension rules that would push back the retirement age are halting high-speed trains, disrupting electricity supplies and taking to the streets on Thursday in a day of nationwide strikes and protests seen as a major test for Emmanuel Macron and his presidency.

Workers would have to work longer before receiving a pension under the new rules with the nominal retirement age rising from 62 to 64. In a country with an aging population and growing life expectancy where everyone receives a state pension, Macron's government says the reform is the only way to keep the system solvent.

Unions argue the pension overhaul threatens hard-fought rights, and propose a tax on the wealthy or more payroll contributions from employers to finance the pension system. Polls suggest most French people also oppose the reform. More than 200 rallies are expected around France on Thursday, including a large one in Paris involving all France's major unions.

Laurent Berger, head of the CFDT union, called the government's plans a unfair reform on BFMTV and called on workers to peacefully come (to the streets) to say they disagree. Police unions opposed to the retirement reform are also taking part, while those who are on duty are bracing for potential violence if extremist groups join the demonstrations.

A majority of trains around France are cancelled, including some international connections, according to the SNCF rail authority. About 20 per cent of flights out of Paris' Orly Airport are cancelled and airlines are warning of delays. Electricity workers pledged to reduce power supplies as a form of protest, and some 70 per cent of preschool and primary school teachers said they would refuse to work Thursday, according to French media reports.

High school student unions are expected to join the protests by blocking access to some schools. Liliane Ferreira Marques, a 40-year-old Brazilian saleswoman from Boussy-Saint-Antoine, south of Paris, said she would be late to work because she had to wait to catch one of the few trains to Paris as the traffic was severely disrupted.

I agree with most of the strikers' demands," she said. But I am paid barely the minimum wage. If I could I would have marched with the strikers, today but I can't afford it. She fears the proposed changes would lead to work more to earn less." French Labour Minister Olivier Dussopt acknowledged concerns prompted by the pension plans that will require from workers an additional effort. He called on strikers not to block the economy of the country.

The right to strike is a freedom, but we do not want any blockades, he said, speaking on LCI television. Dussopt justified the choice to push back the retirement age because the government rejected other options involving raising taxes which he said would hurt the economy and cost jobs or reducing pension amounts.

The French government is formally presenting the pension bill on Monday and it heads to Parliament next month. Its success will depend in part on the scale and duration of the strikes and protests. The planned changes provide that workers must have worked for at least 43 years to be entitled to full pension.

For those who do not fulfil that condition, like many women who interrupted their career to raise their children or those who studied for a long time and started working late, the retirement age would remain unchanged at 67. Those who started to work early, under the age of 20, and workers with major health issues would be allowed early retirement. Protracted strikes met Macron's last effort to raise the retirement age in 2019. He eventually withdrew it after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. (AP)