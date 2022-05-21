Cannes: A semi-naked lady protestor had to be removed from the Cannes red carpet on Friday after she protested against sexual violence against women in Ukraine.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that the woman stripped off all of her clothes as she fell to her knees screaming in front of the assembled photographers, as per eyewitnesses. Security guards were seen rushing over to her and covering her with a coat. She had put paint over her body in the colours of the Ukrainian flag and the words 'Stop Raping Us' across her chest and abdomen. The woman also appeared to have blood-red paint over her lower back and legs with the word 'SCUM' written on her back.

As per the outlet, the incident happened on the red carpet at the premiere of George Miller's 'Three Thousand Years Of Longing', starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton. The director and stars were in attendance when the episode took place. Since the beginning of Russia's millitary operation in Ukraine, there have been numerous reports of Russian soldiers raping Ukrainian civilians, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had made an emotional address at the opening ceremony of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival through a live satellite video address and called on the filmmakers to confront dictators.

ANI