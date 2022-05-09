Sri Lanka Prime Minister M Mahinda Rajapaksa has resigned amid economic crisis. According to local media reports, Mahinda Rajapaksa has tendered resignation as Sri Lankan Prime Minister on Monday as the country in the witnessing the worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948.

The resignation comes on the day when authorities in Sri Lanka have imposed a nationwide curfew and Army troops have been deployed in the capital after pro-government groups attacked protesters outside embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office, leaving at least 23 people injured.

Curfew was imposed islandwide with immediate effect until further notice, a police spokesperson was quoted as saying by the local media. A military contingent was deployed to the protest site to assist law enforcement. The Rajapaksa brothers - President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Mahinda Rajapaksa - had defied calls for their resignation, however, PM Rajapaksa finally gave in.

In a special Cabinet meeting on Friday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency with effect from Friday midnight. This is the second time that an emergency was declared in Sri Lanka in just over a month as the island nation was in the grip of the worst economic crisis.

